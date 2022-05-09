adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €305.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €305.00 ($321.05) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on adidas in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €288.71 ($303.90).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock remained flat at $€188.22 ($198.13) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,443 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €203.37 and a 200-day moving average of €238.33. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.