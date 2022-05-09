adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €193.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank cut shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($294.74) to €255.00 ($268.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.57. 157,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.30. adidas has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

