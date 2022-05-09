AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Critical Comparison

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get AdTheorent alerts:

This table compares AdTheorent and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -32.80% -2.47% Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78%

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdTheorent and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.92%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.33 $26.20 million N/A N/A Eventbrite $187.13 million 5.83 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -14.53

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Eventbrite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.