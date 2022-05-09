ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.34 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $904.44 million, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

