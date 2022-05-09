Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.12 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 199,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.