Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADYYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price target on the stock.

Adyen stock opened at $1,478.61 on Monday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,478.61 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,849.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,273.13.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

