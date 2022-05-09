AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

