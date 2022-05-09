AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, RTT News reports. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

NYSE:ACM opened at $71.17 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get AECOM alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.