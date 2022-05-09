AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Shares of ACM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after acquiring an additional 172,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AECOM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.