AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.49. 7,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AECOM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

