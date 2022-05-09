Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $33.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $136.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.90 million to $140.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.63 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $198.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.
AERI opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.26.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
