Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $33.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $136.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.90 million to $140.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $181.63 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $198.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

AERI opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

