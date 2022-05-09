AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.19.

NYSE AES traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $20.21. 162,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,248. AES has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AES by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

