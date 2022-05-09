Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

