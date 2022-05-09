Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) received a C$50.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.57.
Shares of AFN stock traded down C$1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.10. 34,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,024. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.38. The company has a market cap of C$716.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
