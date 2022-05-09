AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Earnings Results

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 317,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

