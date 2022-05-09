AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

Shares of AGIL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,275. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,876,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.