Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

