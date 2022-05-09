Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.