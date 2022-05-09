AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,196. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

