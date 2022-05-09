Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Barclays

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

APD stock opened at $235.82 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average is $269.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

