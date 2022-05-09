Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Cowen

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,924 shares of company stock worth $346,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

