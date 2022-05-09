Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.36 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

