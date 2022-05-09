Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $3,043,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABNB traded down $16.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.37. 14,402,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

