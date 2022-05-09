Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $38.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the lowest is $38.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $200.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $203.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $300.20 million, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $423.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

MIMO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

