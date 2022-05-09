Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.28-$1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. 2,973,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,934. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.