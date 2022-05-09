Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.54 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.32-$5.44 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,934. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average is $112.62.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

