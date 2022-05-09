Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. 356,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,325. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.22 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

