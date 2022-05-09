Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.25 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $2.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.24 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.67 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.29 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

