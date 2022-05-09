Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.89.

TSE AD.UN traded down C$0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.97. 129,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$20.77. The firm has a market cap of C$811.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,094,230.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total value of C$122,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at C$870,827.91.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

