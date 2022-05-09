Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $56.06. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,857. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

