Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

ALRM traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $56.06. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

