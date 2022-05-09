Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.67.

Shares of ALB traded down $20.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.64. 2,422,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,786. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $152.58 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

