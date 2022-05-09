Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $30.11 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

