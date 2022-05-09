Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. 41,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,730. Alector has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $660.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 752,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Alector by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.