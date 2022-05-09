Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 155.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.