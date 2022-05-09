Algoma Central Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
