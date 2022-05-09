Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,591 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

