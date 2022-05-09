Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. 15,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

