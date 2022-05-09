Alison Fyfe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Stock

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) insider Alison Fyfe acquired 10,000 shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,741.41).

Shares of LON THRL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 108 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,279. The firm has a market cap of £669.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. Target Healthcare REIT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 126 ($1.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

