Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.
Shares of ALKT opened at $11.44 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 438,037 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
See Also
