Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will post $272.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $282.80 million. Alkermes reported sales of $303.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

ALKS opened at $27.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,595,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.