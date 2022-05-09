Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

ABTX stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $845.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

