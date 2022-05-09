Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun Sells 2,186 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALLE traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 923,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,827. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.