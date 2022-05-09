AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CBH opened at $9.18 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

