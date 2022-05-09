Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -3.84. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

