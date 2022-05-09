Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,979,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

