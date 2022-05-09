AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ALVR traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 22,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.87. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,468 shares of company stock worth $467,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 354,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AlloVir by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 139,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AlloVir by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

