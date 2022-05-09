Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.71.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.98 million and a PE ratio of -54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a current ratio of 20.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.82. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

