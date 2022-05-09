Altus Power (AMPS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, analysts expect Altus Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.