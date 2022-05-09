Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,811.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,295.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,997.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,190.76. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,261.63 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

